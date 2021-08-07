Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Resideo Technologies had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 2.01%. Resideo Technologies updated its Q3 2021 guidance to EPS and its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NYSE REZI traded up $1.39 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $31.89. The stock had a trading volume of 931,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 841,960. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.52 and a beta of 2.57. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.72. Resideo Technologies has a 1 year low of $9.79 and a 1 year high of $33.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Get Resideo Technologies alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Resideo Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.20.

In other news, Director Nina Richardson sold 2,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.63, for a total value of $62,815.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

About Resideo Technologies

Resideo Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells comfort, residential thermal, and security solutions to the commercial and residential end markets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products & Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution.

Featured Article: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Resideo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resideo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.