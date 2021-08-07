Reviewing BetterLife Pharma (OTCMKTS:BETRF) and Zosano Pharma (NASDAQ:ZSAN)

BetterLife Pharma (OTCMKTS:BETRF) and Zosano Pharma (NASDAQ:ZSAN) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

10.3% of Zosano Pharma shares are held by institutional investors. 34.8% of BetterLife Pharma shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 6.1% of Zosano Pharma shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for BetterLife Pharma and Zosano Pharma, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BetterLife Pharma 0 0 0 0 N/A Zosano Pharma 0 0 3 0 3.00

Zosano Pharma has a consensus target price of $2.17, suggesting a potential upside of 180.08%. Given Zosano Pharma’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Zosano Pharma is more favorable than BetterLife Pharma.

Volatility & Risk

BetterLife Pharma has a beta of 3.25, indicating that its share price is 225% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Zosano Pharma has a beta of 3.72, indicating that its share price is 272% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares BetterLife Pharma and Zosano Pharma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BetterLife Pharma N/A -4,977.62% -718.97% Zosano Pharma N/A -79.87% -49.38%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares BetterLife Pharma and Zosano Pharma’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BetterLife Pharma N/A N/A -$27.20 million N/A N/A Zosano Pharma $220,000.00 375.29 -$33.37 million ($0.49) -1.58

BetterLife Pharma has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Zosano Pharma.

Summary

Zosano Pharma beats BetterLife Pharma on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

BetterLife Pharma Company Profile

BetterLife Pharma Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of psychedelic products for the treatment of mental disorders in Canada, the United States, Australia, and European Union. It is involved in refining and developing drug candidates from a set of complementary interferon-based technologies that have the potential to engage the immune system to fight virus infections, such as coronavirus disease and human papillomavirus. BetterLife Pharma Inc. has a research agreement with the University of California San Diego for preclinical behavioral pharmacology studies of TD-0148A, a lysergic acid diethylamide derivative solution. The company was formerly known as Pivot Pharmaceuticals Inc. and changed its name to BetterLife Pharma Inc. in December 2019. BetterLife Pharma Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Zosano Pharma Company Profile

Zosano Pharma Corporation, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing therapeutics and other bioactive molecules to patients suffering from migraine using its transdermal microneedle system. Its lead product candidate is Qtrypta (M207), a proprietary formulation of zolmitriptan used for the acute treatment of migraine. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

