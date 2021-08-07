Reviewing Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR) and Vidler Water Resources (NASDAQ:VWTR)

Vidler Water Resources (NASDAQ:VWTR) and Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR) are both small-cap utilities companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

64.2% of Vidler Water Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 32.3% of Forestar Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.7% of Vidler Water Resources shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Forestar Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Vidler Water Resources has a beta of 0.91, suggesting that its stock price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Forestar Group has a beta of 2.01, suggesting that its stock price is 101% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Vidler Water Resources and Forestar Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vidler Water Resources 100.23% 7.07% 6.99% Forestar Group 7.20% 11.38% 5.61%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Vidler Water Resources and Forestar Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vidler Water Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A Forestar Group 0 0 3 0 3.00

Forestar Group has a consensus price target of $29.67, indicating a potential upside of 42.35%. Given Forestar Group’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Forestar Group is more favorable than Vidler Water Resources.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Vidler Water Resources and Forestar Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vidler Water Resources $9.61 million 25.23 $10.00 million N/A N/A Forestar Group $931.80 million 1.11 $60.80 million $1.21 17.22

Forestar Group has higher revenue and earnings than Vidler Water Resources.

About Vidler Water Resources

Vidler Water Resources, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the water resource and water storage activities in the southwestern United States. It engages in selling its water rights and storage credits in Arizona, Colorado, Nevada, and New Mexico. The company sells its water rights to real estate developers, alternative energy facilities, or other commercial and industrial users, as well as to water utilities, municipalities, and other government agencies; and sells its stored water to state agencies, commercial developers, or municipalities for their commercial projects or communities. It also leases and sells water assets and land. The company was formerly known as PICO Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Vidler Water Resources, Inc. in March 2021. Vidler Water Resources, Inc. was incorporated in 1981 and is based in Carson City, Nevada.

About Forestar Group

Forestar Group Inc. operates as a residential lot development company in the United States. The acquires land and develops infrastructure for single-family residential communities. The company sells its residential single-family finished lots to homebuilders. The company is headquartered in Arlington, Texas. Forestar Group Inc. is a subsidiary of D.R. Horton, Inc.

