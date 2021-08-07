Reviewing Largo Resources (LGO) and Its Competitors

Largo Resources (NYSE: LGO) is one of 35 public companies in the “Mining & quarrying of nonmetallic minerals, except fuels” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Largo Resources to similar businesses based on the strength of its profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, earnings and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Largo Resources and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Largo Resources 0 0 3 0 3.00 Largo Resources Competitors 339 1208 1434 32 2.38

Largo Resources currently has a consensus price target of $24.50, indicating a potential upside of 50.40%. As a group, “Mining & quarrying of nonmetallic minerals, except fuels” companies have a potential upside of 0.56%. Given Largo Resources’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Largo Resources is more favorable than its peers.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Largo Resources and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Largo Resources $121.62 million $6.76 million 148.09 Largo Resources Competitors $1.38 billion -$60.93 million 8.78

Largo Resources’ peers have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Largo Resources. Largo Resources is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Largo Resources and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Largo Resources 5.57% 2.80% 2.39% Largo Resources Competitors -111.08% -0.47% 1.53%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Largo Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.4% of shares of all “Mining & quarrying of nonmetallic minerals, except fuels” companies are owned by institutional investors. 10.1% of shares of all “Mining & quarrying of nonmetallic minerals, except fuels” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Largo Resources beats its peers on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

About Largo Resources

Largo Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration and production of vanadium at the Maracas Menchen Mine located in Brazil. The firm mines and sells vanadium pentoxide flake, high purity vanadium pentoxide flake, and high purity vanadium pentoxide powder. It also focuses on the advancement of renewable energy storage solutions through its vanadium redox flow battery technology. The company was founded on April 18, 1988 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

