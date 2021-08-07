Reviewing McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) & LiveXLive Media (NASDAQ:LIVX)

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) and LiveXLive Media (NASDAQ:LIVX) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares McDonald’s and LiveXLive Media’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio McDonald’s $19.21 billion 9.18 $4.73 billion $6.05 39.05 LiveXLive Media $65.23 million 4.17 -$41.82 million ($0.61) -5.69

McDonald’s has higher revenue and earnings than LiveXLive Media. LiveXLive Media is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than McDonald’s, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

66.4% of McDonald’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 36.2% of LiveXLive Media shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of McDonald’s shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 25.2% of LiveXLive Media shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for McDonald’s and LiveXLive Media, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score McDonald’s 0 5 26 0 2.84 LiveXLive Media 0 0 3 0 3.00

McDonald’s currently has a consensus target price of $258.90, suggesting a potential upside of 9.58%. LiveXLive Media has a consensus target price of $8.00, suggesting a potential upside of 130.55%. Given LiveXLive Media’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe LiveXLive Media is more favorable than McDonald’s.

Profitability

This table compares McDonald’s and LiveXLive Media’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets McDonald’s 31.72% -78.53% 11.97% LiveXLive Media -64.11% -657.43% -52.99%

Risk and Volatility

McDonald’s has a beta of 0.64, suggesting that its stock price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LiveXLive Media has a beta of 1.24, suggesting that its stock price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

McDonald’s beats LiveXLive Media on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About McDonald’s

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K. The International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate segment consists developmental licensee and affiliate markets in the McDonald’s system. The firm’s products include Big Mac, Quarter Pounder with Cheese, Filet-O-Fish, several chicken sandwiches, Chicken McNuggets, wraps, McDonald’s Fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, McFlurry desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, pies, soft drinks, coffee, McCafe beverages, and other beverages. The company was founded by Raymond Albert Kroc on April 15, 1955 and is headquartered in Oak Brook, IL.

About LiveXLive Media

LiveXLive Media, Inc., a digital media company, engages in the acquisition, distribution, and monetization of live music, Internet radio, podcasting, and music-related streaming and video content. It operates LiveXLive, a live music streaming platform; and Slacker Radio, a streaming music service, as well as produces original music-related content. The company also produces, edits, curates, and streams live music events through broadband transmission over the Internet and satellite networks to its users; provides digital Internet radio and music services to users online and through original equipment manufacturers on a white label basis; and offers ancillary products and services, such as regulatory and post-implementation support services. In addition, it offers an application that provides access to live events, audio streams, original episodic content, podcasts, video on demand, real-time livestreams, and social sharing of content. The company was formerly known as Loton, Corp. and changed its name to LiveXLive Media, Inc. in August 2017. LiveXLive Media, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in West Hollywood, California.

