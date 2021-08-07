Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.21 EPS

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.21, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Revolve Group had a net margin of 12.21% and a return on equity of 36.19%. The business had revenue of $228.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 60.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE:RVLV traded up $4.58 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $65.26. 1,725,849 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,179,570. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $65.08. The stock has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.36, a PEG ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 2.66. Revolve Group has a 12 month low of $16.24 and a 12 month high of $74.82.

Several research firms recently commented on RVLV. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $58.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James downgraded shares of Revolve Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $61.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Revolve Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Revolve Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.75.

In related news, major shareholder Mmmk Development, Inc. sold 190,623 shares of Revolve Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.74, for a total transaction of $9,290,965.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,915.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, COO David Pujades sold 1,200 shares of Revolve Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.69, for a total transaction of $89,628.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 2,019,736 shares of company stock valued at $119,415,755 over the last ninety days. 51.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Revolve Group

Revolve Group, Inc engages in the retail of next-generation fashion for millennial and generation Z consumers. It operates through the Revolve, and Forward segments. The Revolve segment offers assortment of apparel and footwear, accessories and beauty products from emerging, established and owned brands.

