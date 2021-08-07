Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) General Counsel David E. Lanzer Sells 14,000 Shares

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) General Counsel David E. Lanzer sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.11, for a total transaction of $869,540.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of REXR traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $61.94. 405,267 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 797,356. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $58.91. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a one year low of $43.61 and a one year high of $62.58. The firm has a market cap of $8.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.29, a P/E/G ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $104.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.03 million. Rexford Industrial Realty had a net margin of 26.46% and a return on equity of 3.06%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.73%.

REXR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Rexford Industrial Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Rexford Industrial Realty from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Capital One Financial upgraded Rexford Industrial Realty from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of REXR. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 419.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 90,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,223,000 after buying an additional 72,663 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 1,269.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 262,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,893,000 after buying an additional 243,337 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Rexford Industrial Realty in the fourth quarter worth approximately $843,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,248,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,297,000 after buying an additional 249,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,436,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $119,665,000 after buying an additional 249,221 shares in the last quarter.

Rexford Industrial Realty Company Profile

Rexford Industrial, a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties throughout Southern California infill markets, owns 232 properties with approximately 27.9 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.0 million rentable square feet.

