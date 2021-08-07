Ricoh (OTCMKTS:RICOY) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Ricoh (OTCMKTS:RICOY) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ricoh had a negative net margin of 1.93% and a negative return on equity of 3.58%.

Shares of RICOY opened at $10.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.43. Ricoh has a 12 month low of $5.95 and a 12 month high of $12.50. The company has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a PE ratio of -25.75 and a beta of 0.86.

Get Ricoh alerts:

RICOY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Nomura lowered shares of Ricoh from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ricoh from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ricoh currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

Ricoh Company, Ltd. provides various office and commercial printing solutions and related solutions worldwide. It offers multifunctional printers, printers, industrial inkjets, garment and production printers, 3D printers, projectors, video and web conference systems, and interactive whiteboards, as well as inkjet heads and modules.

See Also: What causes a stock to be most active?

Receive News & Ratings for Ricoh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ricoh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.