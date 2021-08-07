Rightmove (LON:RMV) Price Target Raised to GBX 660

Rightmove (LON:RMV) had its price objective raised by Credit Suisse Group from GBX 600 ($7.84) to GBX 660 ($8.62) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on RMV. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Rightmove from GBX 555 ($7.25) to GBX 575 ($7.51) and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Shore Capital reiterated a sell rating on shares of Rightmove in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Rightmove from GBX 565 ($7.38) to GBX 589 ($7.70) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 611.50 ($7.99).

Shares of RMV opened at GBX 715.60 ($9.35) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £6.14 billion and a PE ratio of 56.79. The company has a current ratio of 5.25, a quick ratio of 4.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.00. Rightmove has a fifty-two week low of GBX 551.80 ($7.21) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 734.20 ($9.59). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 658.79.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a GBX 3 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. Rightmove’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.36%.

Rightmove plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates property portals in the United Kingdom. It operates through Agency, New Homes, and Other segments. The Agency segment provides property resale and letting advertising services on its platforms. The New Homes segment provides property advertising services to new home developers and housing associations on its platforms.

