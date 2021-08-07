Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI) EVP Steven Salaets Sells 11,527 Shares of Stock

Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI) EVP Steven Salaets sold 11,527 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.31, for a total transaction of $95,789.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

RMNI stock opened at $8.14 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $694.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.15, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.28. Rimini Street, Inc. has a one year low of $3.04 and a one year high of $10.72.

Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $87.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.37 million. Rimini Street had a negative net margin of 3.81% and a negative return on equity of 11.48%. Analysts predict that Rimini Street, Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RMNI. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Rimini Street by 328.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 5,661 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rimini Street in the first quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rimini Street in the first quarter valued at approximately $107,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of Rimini Street in the first quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rimini Street in the first quarter valued at approximately $124,000. 58.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 price target on shares of Rimini Street in a report on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rimini Street from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 target price (down previously from $15.00) on shares of Rimini Street in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners decreased their target price on shares of Rimini Street from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.33.

Rimini Street Company Profile

Rimini Street, Inc provides enterprise software products, services, and support for various industries. The company offers software support services for Oracle and SAP enterprise software products. It sells its solutions primarily through direct sales organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, and the Asia-Pacific.

