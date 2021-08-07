RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) Forecasted to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of ($0.36) Per Share

RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti issued their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of RingCentral in a report issued on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist Securiti analyst T. Tillman expects that the software maker will earn ($0.36) per share for the quarter.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.89. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 27.38% and a negative net margin of 1.77%.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on RNG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on RingCentral from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of RingCentral in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Bank of America assumed coverage on RingCentral in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $450.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research dropped their price target on RingCentral from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on RingCentral from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. RingCentral presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $421.52.

Shares of RNG stock opened at $247.43 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $275.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.22, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67. RingCentral has a twelve month low of $229.00 and a twelve month high of $449.00. The company has a market cap of $22.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -989.72 and a beta of 0.67.

In related news, COO Anand Eswaran sold 5,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.99, for a total value of $1,511,132.10. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 204,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,282,674.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 17,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.91, for a total value of $4,562,721.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 218,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,168,490.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,683 shares of company stock worth $9,262,038. 7.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new position in RingCentral in the second quarter worth $29,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in RingCentral in the second quarter worth $29,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in RingCentral by 317.9% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 117 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in RingCentral by 86.2% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 121 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in RingCentral in the second quarter worth $40,000. 84.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About RingCentral

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. Its products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers omni-channel; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

