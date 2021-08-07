RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.34 EPS

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.34), Fidelity Earnings reports. RLJ Lodging Trust had a negative net margin of 138.50% and a negative return on equity of 18.97%.

RLJ stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.57. 713,429 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,119,865. RLJ Lodging Trust has a 52-week low of $7.75 and a 52-week high of $17.51. The company has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of -4.98 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a current ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.99.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. RLJ Lodging Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -4.08%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on RLJ shares. Truist Securities raised RLJ Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Truist Financial upgraded shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $13.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Truist upgraded RLJ Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on RLJ Lodging Trust from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. RLJ Lodging Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.00.

About RLJ Lodging Trust

RLJ Lodging Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and acquisition of hotels. It operates through the following hotel brands: Embassy Suites, Marriott, Hilton, Hyatt House, Hyatt Place, Hilton Garden Inn, Wyndham, Renaissance, Fairfield Inn & Suites, Holiday Inn Express, Sleep Inn, Hampton Inn, Hotel Indigo, IHG, SpringHill Suites, Hyatt Centric, and Homewood Suites.

