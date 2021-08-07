Robyn M. Denholm Sells 31,250 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Stock

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 31,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $707.60, for a total transaction of $22,112,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 36,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,650,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $699.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $692.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 364.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $649.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $273.00 and a fifty-two week high of $900.40.
Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.93. Tesla had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 5.21%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. Milestone Resources Group Ltd grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 56.0% during the 2nd quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 39 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 53.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 49 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. 41.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Tesla Company Profile
Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.
Featured Story: How is the Producer Price Index calculated?
Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.