Robyn M. Denholm Sells 31,250 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Stock

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 31,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $707.60, for a total transaction of $22,112,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 36,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,650,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $699.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $692.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 364.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $649.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $273.00 and a fifty-two week high of $900.40.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.93. Tesla had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 5.21%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

TSLA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Tesla from $820.00 to $825.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $800.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Tesla in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Sunday, June 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $657.62 target price (down previously from $736.00) on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Tesla presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $572.98.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. Milestone Resources Group Ltd grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 56.0% during the 2nd quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 39 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 53.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 49 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. 41.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

