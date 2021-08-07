Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.38 EPS

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.38, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Roku had a return on equity of 7.56% and a net margin of 5.58%. The firm had revenue of $645.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $618.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.35) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Roku updated its Q3 2021 guidance to EPS.

Roku stock traded down $12.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $391.47. 6,706,015 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,397,509. The company has a quick ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 4.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.83 billion, a PE ratio of 508.41 and a beta of 1.78. Roku has a 12 month low of $143.21 and a 12 month high of $490.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $402.57.

Get Roku alerts:

ROKU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Roku from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Benchmark cut their target price on shares of Roku from $600.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Roku from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Stephens upgraded Roku from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $400.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Roku from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $449.76.

In other Roku news, Director Mai Fyfield sold 265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.00, for a total value of $92,220.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $305,544. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.89, for a total transaction of $7,797,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,797,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 386,469 shares of company stock worth $152,062,250 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

About Roku

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Player and Platform. The Player segment consists of net sales of streaming media players and accessories through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to customers through the company’s website.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Debt?

Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.