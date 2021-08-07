Rosenblatt Securities Boosts Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) Price Target to $68.00

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) had its target price increased by Rosenblatt Securities from $62.00 to $68.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares cut Lattice Semiconductor from a positive rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Susquehanna restated a neutral rating on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Westpark Capital initiated coverage on Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lattice Semiconductor from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, July 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $59.43.

Shares of NASDAQ LSCC opened at $61.52 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $53.72. Lattice Semiconductor has a 52-week low of $26.14 and a 52-week high of $61.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.40 billion, a PE ratio of 128.17, a P/E/G ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 4.18 and a quick ratio of 3.44.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.10. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 19.49% and a net margin of 15.33%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lattice Semiconductor will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Lattice Semiconductor news, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 2,994 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.37, for a total transaction of $138,831.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 449,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,843,036.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Mark Jon Nelson sold 10,864 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.09, for a total value of $620,225.76. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $251,367.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 174,588 shares of company stock valued at $9,469,120. 1.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 79,260 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,568,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,399 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 9,176 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 8.6% in the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 6,930 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 1.5% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 39,635 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,784,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. 96.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lattice Semiconductor

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus-NX and ECP, MachXO, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

