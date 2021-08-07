Rosenblatt Securities Raises nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) Price Target to $42.00

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) had its target price upped by Rosenblatt Securities from $38.00 to $42.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

NVT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays increased their price target on shares of nVent Electric from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of nVent Electric from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, nVent Electric currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $37.67.

NVT opened at $33.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,329,000.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.21. nVent Electric has a 12-month low of $16.92 and a 12-month high of $34.21.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $601.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $537.75 million. nVent Electric had a positive return on equity of 11.02% and a negative net margin of 0.02%. nVent Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 34.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that nVent Electric will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd were paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. nVent Electric’s payout ratio is 46.67%.

In other news, Director Randall J. Hogan sold 10,836 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.02, for a total transaction of $346,968.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $179,023.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sara E. Zawoyski sold 1,916 shares of nVent Electric stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $65,144.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,095,718. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 90,516 shares of company stock worth $2,909,892 in the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Burney Co. bought a new stake in nVent Electric during the second quarter worth approximately $2,157,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 8.5% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 478,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,969,000 after buying an additional 37,362 shares during the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of nVent Electric during the 2nd quarter worth $287,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in nVent Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,562,000. Finally, Bbva USA acquired a new position in nVent Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.73% of the company’s stock.

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products in the United States, Canada, Western and Eastern Europe included in European Union, China, Eastern Europe not included in European Union, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, and Japan.

