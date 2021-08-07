Roth Capital Reiterates Buy Rating for TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR)

TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Roth Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on TCRR. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on TCR2 Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush reduced their target price on TCR2 Therapeutics from $57.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TCR2 Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on TCR2 Therapeutics from $53.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.00.

Shares of NASDAQ TCRR opened at $14.74 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 32.60, a quick ratio of 32.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. TCR2 Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $12.15 and a fifty-two week high of $35.86. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.85. The firm has a market cap of $562.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.25 and a beta of 2.05.

TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.04). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that TCR2 Therapeutics will post -2.56 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in TCR2 Therapeutics by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 159,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,937,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in TCR2 Therapeutics by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 137,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,263,000 after purchasing an additional 25,605 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in TCR2 Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $623,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $390,000. 98.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TCR2 Therapeutics

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops novel T cell receptor therapies for patients suffering from cancer. The company's lead product candidates include gavo-cel, a mono TCR Fusion Construct T cells (TRuC-T cells) targeting mesothelin positive solid tumors, which is in phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), ovarian cancer, malignant pleural/peritoneal mesothelioma, and cholangiocarcinoma; and TC-110 a TRuC-T cell targeting CD19-positive B-Cell hematological malignancies, including adult acute lymphoblastic leukemia, DLBCL, follicular lymphoma, and other non-hodgkin lymphomas that is in phase I/II clinical trial.

