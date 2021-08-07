Royal Bank of Canada Buys 3,560 Shares of Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI)

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) by 17.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,560 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Life Storage were worth $2,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Life Storage by 57.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,886,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $763,784,000 after purchasing an additional 3,253,731 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Life Storage by 478.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,650,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $313,737,000 after acquiring an additional 3,019,421 shares during the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Life Storage by 51.1% during the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 2,747,106 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $236,114,000 after acquiring an additional 928,960 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Life Storage by 53.5% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,709,568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $232,888,000 after acquiring an additional 944,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cbre Clarion Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Life Storage by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC now owns 1,298,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $111,624,000 after acquiring an additional 123,427 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.47% of the company’s stock.

LSI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Life Storage from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Life Storage from $109.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Life Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price target on Life Storage from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Life Storage currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.70.

In other Life Storage news, Director Arthur L. Havener, Jr. sold 601 shares of Life Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.69, for a total value of $57,509.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Joseph Saffire sold 6,000 shares of Life Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.55, for a total value of $579,300.00. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE LSI opened at $120.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.34 billion, a PE ratio of 48.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Life Storage, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.22 and a 1-year high of $121.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $110.54.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.41). Life Storage had a net margin of 26.92% and a return on equity of 7.84%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Life Storage, Inc. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 14th were paid a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 13th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.56%.

Life Storage Company Profile

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 900 storage facilities in 30 states and in the province of Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

