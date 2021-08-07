Royal Bank of Canada Grows Stock Position in Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI)

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) by 35.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,211 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,611 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Element Solutions were worth $2,052,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Element Solutions by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,831,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,566,000 after buying an additional 411,332 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Element Solutions by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 5,277,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,529,000 after buying an additional 358,490 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Element Solutions by 64.0% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,693,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,839,000 after buying an additional 1,831,794 shares during the last quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT lifted its stake in Element Solutions by 137.1% during the first quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 3,815,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,785,000 after purchasing an additional 2,206,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in Element Solutions by 10.3% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 3,163,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,865,000 after purchasing an additional 296,512 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Element Solutions alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on ESI. CIBC increased their target price on Element Solutions to $2.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Element Solutions to $3.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Element Solutions from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Loop Capital raised their price target on Element Solutions from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Element Solutions in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.75.

Shares of ESI stock opened at $23.34 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.43. Element Solutions Inc has a fifty-two week low of $10.22 and a fifty-two week high of $24.70. The company has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a PE ratio of 25.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 2.43.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. Element Solutions had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 10.66%. Sell-side analysts expect that Element Solutions Inc will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. This is a boost from Element Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Element Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.00%.

Element Solutions Profile

Element Solutions Inc produces and sells specialty chemical products the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

Recommended Story: What is the QQQ ETF?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI).

Receive News & Ratings for Element Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Element Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.