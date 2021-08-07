Royal Bank of Canada Has $2.03 Million Stock Holdings in GP Strategies Co. (NYSE:GPX)

Royal Bank of Canada lessened its position in shares of GP Strategies Co. (NYSE:GPX) by 10.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 116,281 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,723 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in GP Strategies were worth $2,029,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GPX. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of GP Strategies by 12.4% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,450,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,316,000 after acquiring an additional 160,607 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in GP Strategies by 116.0% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 173,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,022,000 after buying an additional 93,000 shares during the period. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA lifted its stake in GP Strategies by 11.2% in the first quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 444,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,754,000 after buying an additional 44,667 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new position in GP Strategies in the first quarter valued at about $402,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in GP Strategies by 2.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 949,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,563,000 after buying an additional 21,095 shares during the period. 63.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get GP Strategies alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on GPX shares. B. Riley downgraded GP Strategies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $21.50 to $20.85 in a report on Friday, July 16th. TheStreet downgraded GP Strategies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GP Strategies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Roth Capital downgraded GP Strategies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Barrington Research downgraded GP Strategies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.96.

NYSE:GPX opened at $20.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $354.33 million, a PE ratio of 36.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.62. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.30. GP Strategies Co. has a 1-year low of $8.22 and a 1-year high of $20.83.

GP Strategies (NYSE:GPX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $114.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.66 million. GP Strategies had a return on equity of 7.62% and a net margin of 2.20%. Equities analysts forecast that GP Strategies Co. will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

About GP Strategies

GP Strategies Corporation provides performance improvement and learning solutions worldwide. The company offers workforce transformation services, including organizational performance solutions comprising managed learning services, digital learning strategies and content development, business consulting, and leadership development solutions; and technical performance solutions consisting of technical training and consulting services, enterprise technology adoption, and human capital management implementation services.

Recommended Story: What is a Market Correction?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GP Strategies Co. (NYSE:GPX).

Receive News & Ratings for GP Strategies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GP Strategies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.