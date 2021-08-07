Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Holdings in Universal Stainless & Alloy Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAP)

Royal Bank of Canada trimmed its holdings in Universal Stainless & Alloy Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAP) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 209,991 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 8,357 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned 2.36% of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products worth $2,136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Universal Stainless & Alloy Products by 5.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 478,639 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,868,000 after purchasing an additional 24,280 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 136,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,384,000 after acquiring an additional 17,500 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 193,855 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,972,000 after acquiring an additional 43,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Minerva Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC now owns 483,029 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,913,000 after acquiring an additional 20,663 shares in the last quarter. 63.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

USAP stock opened at $11.23 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 4.48. Universal Stainless & Alloy Products, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.12 and a 52-week high of $12.47. The stock has a market cap of $100.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.66 and a beta of 1.55.

Universal Stainless & Alloy Products (NASDAQ:USAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The basic materials company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.03). Universal Stainless & Alloy Products had a negative net margin of 14.78% and a negative return on equity of 6.17%. On average, research analysts expect that Universal Stainless & Alloy Products, Inc. will post -0.83 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th.

About Universal Stainless & Alloy Products

Universal Stainless & Alloy Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets semi-finished and finished specialty steel products in the United States and internationally. Its products include stainless steel, nickel alloys, tool steel, and various other alloyed steels. The company offers semi-finished and finished long products in the form of ingots, blooms, billets, and bars; flat rolled products, such as slabs and plates; and customized shapes primarily for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), which are cold rolled from purchased coiled strip, flat bar, or extruded bar.

