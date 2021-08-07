Royal Bank of Canada Purchases 18,798 Shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO)

Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO) by 35.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,368 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,798 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) were worth $2,110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,590 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,389 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 174,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,072,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,548 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ZTO opened at $27.90 on Friday. ZTO Express has a fifty-two week low of $25.67 and a fifty-two week high of $38.96. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.54. The stock has a market cap of $17.33 billion, a PE ratio of 33.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.22.

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 7th. The transportation company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.94. ZTO Express (Cayman) had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 15.97%. Equities analysts expect that ZTO Express will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Company Profile

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. As of December 31, 2019, it operated a fleet of approximately 6,450 self-owned trucks.

