Royal Bank of Canada Raises Stantec (TSE:STN) Price Target to C$59.00

Stantec (TSE:STN) (NYSE:STN) had its price objective raised by Royal Bank of Canada to C$59.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on STN. Atb Cap Markets lowered shares of Stantec from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Stantec from C$60.00 to C$64.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. ATB Capital lowered shares of Stantec from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and increased their price objective for the stock from C$54.00 to C$57.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Stantec from C$59.00 to C$63.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Stantec from C$65.00 to C$67.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$63.83.

Stantec stock opened at C$58.86 on Friday. Stantec has a 52-week low of C$37.46 and a 52-week high of C$61.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.93. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$55.88. The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.53 billion and a P/E ratio of 36.02.

Stantec (TSE:STN) (NYSE:STN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.53 by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$878.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$926.47 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stantec will post 2.6300002 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. Stantec’s payout ratio is currently 39.17%.

In related news, Director Robert Gomes sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$54.00, for a total value of C$540,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 155,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$8,410,608. Also, Director Leonardo De Oliveira Castro sold 3,848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$54.40, for a total transaction of C$209,320.04. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,695 shares of company stock valued at $2,037,791.

About Stantec

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

