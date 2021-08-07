Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms Underperform Rating for Securitas (OTCMKTS:SCTBF)

Securitas (OTCMKTS:SCTBF)‘s stock had its “underperform” rating restated by Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on SCTBF. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Securitas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Securitas in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Securitas in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

SCTBF stock opened at $17.06 on Thursday. Securitas has a 12-month low of $14.19 and a 12-month high of $17.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.32.

Securitas AB offers security services. The company operates through three segments: Security Services North America, Security Services Europe, and Security Services Ibero-America. It primarily offers on-site, mobile and remote guarding, electronic security, fire and safety, and corporate risk management services.

