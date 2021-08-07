Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates GBX 2,200 Price Target for Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB)

Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 2,200 ($28.74) price objective on Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) in a research report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

RDSB has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group set a GBX 1,860 ($24.30) price objective on Royal Dutch Shell in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 2,200 ($28.74) price target on Royal Dutch Shell in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays set a GBX 1,950 ($25.48) price target on Royal Dutch Shell in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 2,200 ($28.74) price target on Royal Dutch Shell in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 1,950 ($25.48) price target on Royal Dutch Shell in a research report on Friday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 1,955.64 ($25.55).

Shares of RDSB opened at GBX 1,467 ($19.17) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.44, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,391.53. Royal Dutch Shell has a 52-week low of GBX 845.10 ($11.04) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,523 ($19.90). The firm has a market cap of £114.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.54.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.22%. This is a boost from Royal Dutch Shell’s previous dividend of $0.17. Royal Dutch Shell’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.30%.

About Royal Dutch Shell

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Oil Products, Chemicals segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

