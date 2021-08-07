Royal Bank of Canada Sells 7,731 Shares of New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR)

Royal Bank of Canada lessened its holdings in shares of New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR) by 12.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55,776 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,731 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.06% of New Jersey Resources worth $2,224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of New Jersey Resources by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 152,967 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,099,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of New Jersey Resources by 87.0% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 66,353 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,645,000 after purchasing an additional 30,869 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of New Jersey Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,891,000. Mattern Capital Management LLC raised its position in New Jersey Resources by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 132,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,271,000 after buying an additional 1,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new stake in New Jersey Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $412,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.78% of the company’s stock.

Get New Jersey Resources alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on NJR shares. Bank of America lowered New Jersey Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered New Jersey Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Mizuho lifted their target price on New Jersey Resources from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Williams Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of New Jersey Resources in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on New Jersey Resources in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. New Jersey Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.80.

In related news, Director M William Howard, Jr. sold 3,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.79, for a total transaction of $131,707.62. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $610,057.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP Timothy F. Shea sold 10,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.35, for a total value of $413,541.35. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 58,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,415,088.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:NJR opened at $39.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.53. New Jersey Resources Co. has a twelve month low of $25.87 and a twelve month high of $44.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $367.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $371.53 million. New Jersey Resources had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 12.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that New Jersey Resources Co. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.3325 per share. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 17th. New Jersey Resources’s payout ratio is presently 64.56%.

New Jersey Resources Profile

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, provides regulated gas distribution, and retail and wholesale energy services. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated retail natural gas services to approximately 558,000 residential and commercial customers in central and northern New Jersey; provides storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

Read More: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR).

Receive News & Ratings for New Jersey Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Jersey Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.