Royal Mail (OTCMKTS:ROYMF) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $8.00

Royal Mail plc (OTCMKTS:ROYMF) shares crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.00 and traded as low as $6.53. Royal Mail shares last traded at $6.53, with a volume of 125 shares.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Mail in a report on Thursday, May 27th.

Royal Mail plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a universal postal service provider in Italy, France, Spain, Germany, North America, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Ireland, the Netherlands, and Portugal. It offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands.

