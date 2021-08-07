Rubius Therapeutics (RUBY) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, August 9th. Analysts expect Rubius Therapeutics to post earnings of ($0.48) per share for the quarter.

Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.03. On average, analysts expect Rubius Therapeutics to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of RUBY opened at $21.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of -10.87 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a current ratio of 10.96, a quick ratio of 10.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Rubius Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $4.20 and a 12 month high of $38.71. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.98.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on RUBY. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rubius Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Rubius Therapeutics from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.25.

Rubius Therapeutics Company Profile

Rubius Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of red-cell therapeutic medicines for cancer, autoimmune diseases, hemophilia, and infectious and metabolic diseases. The company was founded by Avak Kahvejian, Jordi Mata-Fink, and Noubar Afeyan on April 26, 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

