Safe Haven Market Capitalization Tops $10.97 Million (SHA)

Safe Haven (CURRENCY:SHA) traded up 10.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 6th. Over the last week, Safe Haven has traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Safe Haven has a market capitalization of $10.97 million and $2.08 million worth of Safe Haven was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Safe Haven coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0036 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0772 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded 298.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000030 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00224538 BTC.

BitcoinX (BTCX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $366.24 or 0.00845724 BTC.

About Safe Haven

Safe Haven (SHA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Safe Haven’s total supply is 8,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,005,855,396 coins. Safe Haven’s official website is safehaven.io . The Reddit community for Safe Haven is /r/safehavenio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Safe Haven’s official Twitter account is @safeHavenio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Safe Haven is t.me/safehavenio_ann

According to CryptoCompare, “Safe Haven Foundation is a Decentralized B2B2C Platform which supports companies and blockchain projects, aiding their expansion within their verticals. They will open their platform and tech solutions to the community, developers, entrepreneurs, inheritance, trust professionals, and existing financial services companies. Those companies can utilize Safe Haven protocol to create their own financial services and inheritance products to be offered to customers of their respective sphere of influence. “

Safe Haven Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe Haven directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Safe Haven should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Safe Haven using one of the exchanges listed above.

