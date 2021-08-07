Safestore (LON:SAFE) Hits New 52-Week High at $1,073.00

Shares of Safestore Holdings plc (LON:SAFE) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,073 ($14.02) and last traded at GBX 1,064 ($13.90), with a volume of 264597 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,053 ($13.76).

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,060 ($13.85) target price on shares of Safestore in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Safestore in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of Safestore from GBX 820 ($10.71) to GBX 970 ($12.67) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Safestore in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 993.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.64, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of £2.27 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.30.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 8th will be paid a dividend of GBX 7.50 ($0.10) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. Safestore’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.16%.

About Safestore (LON:SAFE)

Safestore is the UK's largest self-storage group with 163 stores, comprising 125 wholly owned stores in the UK (including over 70 in London and the South East with the remainder in key metropolitan areas such as Manchester, Birmingham, Glasgow, Edinburgh, Liverpool and Bristol), 28 wholly owned stores in the Paris region, 6 stores in the Netherlands and 4 stores within Barcelona, Spain.

