Safestore (OTCMKTS:SFSHF) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Safestore (OTCMKTS:SFSHF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Safestore Holdings plc is a real estate investment trust. The company provides self-storage facilities for personal and business customers primarily in the United Kingdom and France. Safestore Holdings plc is headquartered in Borehamwood, the United Kingdom. “

Get Safestore alerts:

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Liberum Capital upgraded shares of Safestore from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Safestore in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

SFSHF stock opened at $14.55 on Thursday. Safestore has a one year low of $9.77 and a one year high of $14.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.83.

About Safestore

Safestore Holdings plc is a self-storage company. It provides self-storage solutions and the sale of ancillary products, such as insurance and merchandise in both the UK and France. The company was founded by Frederic Vecchioli in 1998 and is headquartered in Borehamwood, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading: How to Use the New Google Finance Tool

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Safestore (SFSHF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Safestore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safestore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.