San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $5.16. San Juan Basin Royalty Trust shares last traded at $5.13, with a volume of 172,658 shares changing hands.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $241.44 million, a P/E ratio of 46.64 and a beta of 0.80.

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter. San Juan Basin Royalty Trust had a net margin of 87.98% and a return on equity of 208.65%. The company had revenue of $8.21 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a dividend of $0.0377 per share. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust in the second quarter worth about $86,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust by 82.9% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 36,417 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 16,503 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust in the second quarter worth about $639,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 265,963 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $710,000 after acquiring an additional 9,959 shares during the period. 14.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust operates as an express trust in Texas. The company has a 75% net overriding royalty interest carved out of Southland's oil and natural gas interests (the Subject Interests) in properties located in the San Juan Basin in northwestern New Mexico. The Subject Interests consist of working interests, royalty interests, overriding royalty interests, and other contractual rights in 119,000 net producing acres in San Juan, Rio Arriba, and Sandoval Counties of northwestern New Mexico, as well as 825.9 net wells.

