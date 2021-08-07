Saputo Inc. (TSE:SAP) Raises Dividend to $0.18 Per Share

Saputo Inc. (TSE:SAP) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 5th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share on Friday, September 17th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 3rd. This is an increase from Saputo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18.

TSE SAP opened at C$36.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$15.09 billion and a PE ratio of 24.05. Saputo has a 1 year low of C$31.85 and a 1 year high of C$42.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$36.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.85, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Saputo (TSE:SAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 3rd. The company reported C$0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.40 by C($0.10). The business had revenue of C$3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.64 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Saputo will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on SAP. Desjardins dropped their price target on Saputo from C$44.00 to C$43.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 9th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Saputo from C$40.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Saputo from C$41.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Saputo from C$44.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Saputo to C$41.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Saputo has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$43.13.

About Saputo

Saputo Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, blue, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, romano, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.

