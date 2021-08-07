Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Saratoga Investment Corporation, formerly known as GSC Investment Corp., is a specialty finance company that invests primarily in leveraged loans and mezzanine debt issued by U.S. middle-market companies, both through direct lending and through participation in loan syndicates. The Company has been elected to be treated as a business development company. “

SAR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Saratoga Investment in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Maxim Group raised their target price on Saratoga Investment from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. B. Riley upped their price target on Saratoga Investment from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Saratoga Investment in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They set an outperform rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $29.14.

Shares of Saratoga Investment stock opened at $26.54 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $296.80 million, a PE ratio of 5.07, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.70. Saratoga Investment has a 52 week low of $16.10 and a 52 week high of $28.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $1.38. Saratoga Investment had a net margin of 95.61% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The business had revenue of $16.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.13 million. As a group, analysts expect that Saratoga Investment will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.63%. This is a boost from Saratoga Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Saratoga Investment’s payout ratio is presently 87.13%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Saratoga Investment during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,569,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Saratoga Investment by 5.2% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 113,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,863,000 after purchasing an additional 5,557 shares during the last quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Saratoga Investment during the first quarter valued at $236,000. Eagle Global Advisors LLC increased its position in Saratoga Investment by 11.4% in the first quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 19,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Saratoga Investment by 6.5% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the period. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Saratoga Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in leveraged and management buyouts, acquisition financings, growth financings, recapitalization, debt refinancing, and transitional financing transactions at the lower end of middle market companies. It structures its investments as debt and equity by investing through first and second lien loans, mezzanine debt, co-investments, select high yield bonds, senior secured bonds, unsecured bonds, and preferred and common equity.

