Sawyer & Company Inc Grows Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Sawyer & Company Inc grew its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 64 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the period. Sawyer & Company Inc’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fusion Family Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the first quarter worth $31,000. MRJ Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the first quarter worth $49,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the first quarter worth $50,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 23.5% during the first quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 21 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 100.0% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 20 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. 57.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AMZN shares. MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,975.00 to $4,075.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4,000.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, July 9th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,600.00 to $4,400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $5,500.00 to $5,000.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $4,150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the company. Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,143.89.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 17,253 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,260.87, for a total value of $56,259,790.11. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 51,376,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $167,533,163,642.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 848 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total transaction of $2,752,548.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $275,456,111.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 21,060 shares of company stock worth $68,733,589 over the last three months. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:AMZN traded down $31.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3,344.94. 2,637,644 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,595,894. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3,470.67. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,871.00 and a fifty-two week high of $3,773.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 trillion, a P/E ratio of 58.30, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.14.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.22 by $2.90. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 29.86%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 53.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

