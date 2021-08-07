Sawyer & Company Inc Has $27,000 Stock Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Sawyer & Company Inc decreased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Sawyer & Company Inc’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BMY. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 3rd quarter worth about $234,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 9,662.9% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 12,106 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $751,000 after acquiring an additional 11,982 shares during the last quarter. United Bank increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 22,574 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares in the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Capital Investment Services of America Inc. bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 1st quarter worth approximately $308,000. 71.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Joseph Eid sold 1,118 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $72,670.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $524,485. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Louis S. Schmukler sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.25, for a total value of $978,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,956 shares in the company, valued at $2,085,129. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BMY. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist Securities initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $62.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist Financial raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Truist initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Bristol-Myers Squibb presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.83.

Shares of NYSE BMY traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $68.12. The company had a trading volume of 6,632,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,985,272. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.54. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a one year low of $56.75 and a one year high of $69.34. The firm has a market cap of $151.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $66.88.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.04. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 37.76% and a negative net margin of 11.44%. Equities research analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd were given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is currently 30.43%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

