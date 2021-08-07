Sawyer & Company Inc Purchases 9,210 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Sawyer & Company Inc grew its position in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 46,050.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,230 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,210 shares during the quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $2,255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in salesforce.com in the second quarter worth $32,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in salesforce.com in the first quarter worth $29,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in salesforce.com in the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in salesforce.com in the first quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.65% of the company’s stock.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

NYSE:CRM traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $250.59. 4,045,384 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,460,377. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12-month low of $191.72 and a 12-month high of $284.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $242.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of $232.05 billion, a PE ratio of 52.42, a PEG ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 1.09.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The CRM provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.33. salesforce.com had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 8.02%. The company had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. salesforce.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CRM shares. Mizuho raised their price target on salesforce.com from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $250.00 price target on salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Loop Capital raised their price target on salesforce.com from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $278.83.

In other salesforce.com news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.91, for a total transaction of $4,978,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Brent Hyder sold 25,362 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $6,340,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 498,581 shares of company stock valued at $121,096,529 in the last three months. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

salesforce.com Profile

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

Featured Story: The risks of owning bonds

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.