SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) EVP Kurt L. Bagwell Sells 44,800 Shares of Stock

SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) EVP Kurt L. Bagwell sold 44,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.15, for a total transaction of $15,507,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,644,276.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ SBAC opened at $347.01 on Friday. SBA Communications Co. has a 12 month low of $232.88 and a 12 month high of $350.91. The company has a market cap of $37.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 144.59 and a beta of 0.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $326.21.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.69. SBA Communications had a net margin of 12.33% and a negative return on equity of 5.63%. The business had revenue of $575.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $559.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that SBA Communications Co. will post 9.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th will be paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is 24.58%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,195 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC increased its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 834 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 57.1% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 110 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. increased its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 3,864 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in SBA Communications by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 14,691 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,032,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

SBAC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $335.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $335.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Truist increased their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $346.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. SBA Communications has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $353.33.

About SBA Communications

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By ÂBuilding Better Wireless,Â SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses Â- site leasing and site development services.

