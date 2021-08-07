SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) PT Raised to $372.00 at Barclays

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) had its price objective hoisted by Barclays from $335.00 to $372.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on SBAC. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $309.00 to $346.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $277.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of SBA Communications in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They set a buy rating and a $335.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of SBA Communications from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $321.00 to $337.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. SBA Communications presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $353.33.

NASDAQ SBAC opened at $347.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 144.59 and a beta of 0.21. SBA Communications has a twelve month low of $232.88 and a twelve month high of $350.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $326.21.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $575.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $559.96 million. SBA Communications had a net margin of 12.33% and a negative return on equity of 5.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that SBA Communications will post 9.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.58%.

In other news, EVP Kurt L. Bagwell sold 44,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.15, for a total transaction of $15,507,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,644,276.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Duncan Cocroft sold 1,804 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.27, for a total transaction of $523,647.08. Following the sale, the director now owns 66,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,329,659.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 53,100 shares of company stock valued at $18,109,103. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in SBA Communications by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 614,610 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $170,585,000 after buying an additional 44,040 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP boosted its holdings in SBA Communications by 36.7% in the 1st quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 45,032 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,499,000 after buying an additional 12,100 shares during the period. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in SBA Communications in the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,951,000. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in SBA Communications by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,697,129 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $748,588,000 after buying an additional 69,771 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in SBA Communications by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 238,802 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,450,000 after buying an additional 35,234 shares during the period. 93.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SBA Communications Company Profile

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By ÂBuilding Better Wireless,Â SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses Â- site leasing and site development services.

