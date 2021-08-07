Schaeffler AG (FRA:SHA) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Schaeffler AG (FRA:SHA) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €7.98 ($9.39).

SHA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €8.80 ($10.35) price target on Schaeffler in a research report on Wednesday. Warburg Research set a €9.00 ($10.59) price target on Schaeffler in a research report on Monday, July 5th. Nord/LB set a €6.50 ($7.65) price target on Schaeffler in a research report on Friday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €8.30 ($9.76) price target on Schaeffler and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €8.50 ($10.00) price target on Schaeffler and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th.

Get Schaeffler alerts:

SHA opened at €7.56 ($8.89) on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is €7.64. Schaeffler has a one year low of €11.30 ($13.29) and a one year high of €16.74 ($19.69).

Schaeffler AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells precision components and systems for automotive and industrial applications in Europe, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Automotive OEM division offers engine systems, including rolling bearing solutions, belt and chain drive products, valve train components, and systems for variable valve trains; and transmission systems, such as torsion and vibration dampers, clutches and double clutch systems, torque converters, CVT components, lightweight differentials, bearing solutions, and synchronizing and gearshift components.

Read More: Coverage Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Schaeffler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schaeffler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.