Schaeffler (FRA:SHA) Given a €9.00 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Schaeffler (FRA:SHA) has been assigned a €9.00 ($10.59) target price by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 19.05% from the stock’s current price.

SHA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group set a €7.20 ($8.47) target price on shares of Schaeffler and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €9.00 ($10.59) target price on shares of Schaeffler in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €8.50 ($10.00) price target on shares of Schaeffler and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Schaeffler in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €6.50 ($7.65) price target on shares of Schaeffler and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Schaeffler presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €7.98 ($9.39).

FRA SHA opened at €7.56 ($8.89) on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €7.64. Schaeffler has a one year low of €11.30 ($13.29) and a one year high of €16.74 ($19.69).

Schaeffler AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells precision components and systems for automotive and industrial applications in Europe, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Automotive OEM division offers engine systems, including rolling bearing solutions, belt and chain drive products, valve train components, and systems for variable valve trains; and transmission systems, such as torsion and vibration dampers, clutches and double clutch systems, torque converters, CVT components, lightweight differentials, bearing solutions, and synchronizing and gearshift components.

