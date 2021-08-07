Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI Acquires 11,128 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI boosted its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 354,340 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 11,128 shares during the period. Intel makes up about 1.8% of Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI’s holdings in Intel were worth $19,893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Roble Belko & Company Inc increased its position in shares of Intel by 125.9% during the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 497 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. JCIC Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Intel by 177.5% during the first quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 566 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Intel by 75.0% during the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Intel by 36.7% during the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 745 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 62.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on INTC shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Intel from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $52.62 price target on Intel in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Intel from $86.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Intel from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, UBS Group set a $73.00 price objective on Intel in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.81.

Shares of INTC traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $53.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,256,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,074,758. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $43.61 and a 1-year high of $68.49. The stock has a market cap of $218.75 billion, a PE ratio of 11.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $55.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.22. Intel had a return on equity of 27.24% and a net margin of 23.91%. The company had revenue of $18.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.80 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, August 7th will be given a $0.3475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Intel’s payout ratio is 26.23%.

In other news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 2,972 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total transaction of $171,216.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 103,387 shares in the company, valued at $5,956,125.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

