Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI Buys 39,280 Shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI boosted its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) by 402.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,050 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,280 shares during the quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $3,772,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 72.3% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 81 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian Pacific Railway alerts:

Canadian Pacific Railway stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $73.49. The company had a trading volume of 1,926,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,644,272. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.17. The stock has a market cap of $49.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.86. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 12-month low of $55.55 and a 12-month high of $83.07.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.17. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 32.10% and a net margin of 41.46%. Analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.1512 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.98%.

CP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$480.00 to C$96.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI began coverage on Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a $83.00 target price for the company. National Bank Financial downgraded Canadian Pacific Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Canadian Pacific Railway has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.02.

About Canadian Pacific Railway

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of rail service. It offers a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Further Reading: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.