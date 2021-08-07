Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI Has $26.29 Million Stock Position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI decreased its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,625 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,826 shares during the quarter. IDEXX Laboratories comprises approximately 2.4% of Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $26,288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IDXX. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 2,972.5% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 116,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,129,000 after purchasing an additional 112,955 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,220,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,387,000 after purchasing an additional 83,615 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 42.7% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 252,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,454,000 after purchasing an additional 75,496 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 773.6% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 83,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,903,000 after acquiring an additional 74,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rock Springs Capital Management LP raised its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 44.0% in the 1st quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 180,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,076,000 after acquiring an additional 55,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 7,632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $528.01, for a total transaction of $4,029,772.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 661,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,190,437.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Lane sold 6,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $691.62, for a total value of $4,840,648.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 60,424 shares of company stock valued at $35,969,951. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on IDXX shares. Guggenheim cut IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $616.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $574.20.

Shares of IDXX traded down $20.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $685.20. The company had a trading volume of 388,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 408,458. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $347.54 and a twelve month high of $706.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $635.48. The stock has a market cap of $58.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.67, a P/E/G ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.91.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.33. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 115.28% and a net margin of 23.89%. The business had revenue of $826.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $794.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.72 EPS. IDEXX Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 8.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

