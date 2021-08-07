Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI Has $7.15 Million Stock Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI cut its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,569 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 841 shares during the quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI’s holdings in Facebook were worth $7,152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FB. RBA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Facebook in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in Facebook during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Baron Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Facebook by 71.4% during the 1st quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 120 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Facebook by 43.1% during the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 156 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Facebook during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Facebook alerts:

Shares of FB traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $363.51. 8,925,017 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,545,238. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $345.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.29. Facebook, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $244.13 and a fifty-two week high of $377.55.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 37.17%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Facebook from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $450.00 price target on Facebook in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Susquehanna upped their price target on Facebook from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Facebook from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on Facebook from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $400.85.

In other Facebook news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,167 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.83, for a total value of $658,399.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 386 shares in the company, valued at $117,278.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.13, for a total value of $25,519,049.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,362,470 shares of company stock worth $802,296,486 over the last ninety days. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

See Also: Percentage Decliners

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.