Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI Makes New Investment in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI acquired a new position in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 919 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avalon Investment & Advisory lifted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 34.8% in the second quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 12,000 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,931,000 after acquiring an additional 3,097 shares during the last quarter. Tufton Capital Management raised its holdings in salesforce.com by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tufton Capital Management now owns 1,125 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc raised its holdings in salesforce.com by 46,050.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 9,230 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,255,000 after buying an additional 9,210 shares during the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in salesforce.com by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,275 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $556,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in salesforce.com by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 30,184 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $7,372,000 after buying an additional 1,995 shares during the last quarter. 75.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other salesforce.com news, CAO Joe Allanson sold 151 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.00, for a total transaction of $37,448.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.91, for a total value of $4,978,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 498,581 shares of company stock worth $121,096,529 over the last 90 days. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:CRM traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $250.59. 4,045,384 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,460,377. The firm has a market cap of $232.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.42, a PEG ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 1.09. salesforce.com, inc. has a one year low of $191.72 and a one year high of $284.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $242.75.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The CRM provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.89 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 19.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CRM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $270.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $260.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $278.83.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

