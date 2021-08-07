Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI Raises Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI raised its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,665 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $11,542,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 55 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1,166.7% during the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 76 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, insider George Yancopoulos sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $538.90, for a total value of $43,112,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 987,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $532,154,588.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.76, for a total transaction of $52,476.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,422,643.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 139,241 shares of company stock worth $78,451,402 over the last quarter. 10.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

REGN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $641.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $625.00 to $669.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $729.00 to $741.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $477.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $675.00 to $705.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $665.25.

Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $8.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $610.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,135,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 882,460. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $557.66. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $441.00 and a one year high of $640.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 3.12. The stock has a market cap of $65.08 billion, a PE ratio of 17.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.15.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $25.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.81 by $16.99. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 43.53% and a return on equity of 35.43%. Research analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 46.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. It product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

Featured Story: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.