Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI Sells 2,295 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI lessened its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 1.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 143,809 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 2,295 shares during the period. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $16,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Starbucks by 121.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,585,346 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,265,931,000 after acquiring an additional 6,350,284 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Starbucks in the first quarter valued at $358,133,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Starbucks in the first quarter valued at $118,319,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Starbucks by 37.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,190,861 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $348,665,000 after acquiring an additional 863,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Starbucks by 10.9% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,168,456 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $783,297,000 after buying an additional 703,125 shares during the period. 68.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $134.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Sunday, June 20th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.12.

In related news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 359,177 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.81, for a total value of $44,110,527.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $119.05. 6,832,572 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,023,547. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $75.21 and a 12 month high of $126.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $115.90. The stock has a market cap of $140.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.89.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The coffee company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $7.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.26 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.43% and a negative return on equity of 43.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 77.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.46) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 153.85%.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

Featured Story: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.