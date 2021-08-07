Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI Sells 458 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI lowered its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 74,063 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 458 shares during the period. Adobe makes up about 3.9% of Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI’s holdings in Adobe were worth $43,374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. lifted its stake in Adobe by 38.7% in the 1st quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 134,059 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $63,727,000 after buying an additional 37,409 shares in the last quarter. GFG Capital LLC lifted its stake in Adobe by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. GFG Capital LLC now owns 5,975 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,840,000 after buying an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian lifted its stake in Adobe by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 7,564 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,596,000 after buying an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,665 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Volatility Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 61.4% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Volatility Management LLC now owns 10,398 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,943,000 after purchasing an additional 3,956 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ADBE traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $631.38. The company had a trading volume of 1,127,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,339,083. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $420.78 and a fifty-two week high of $632.47. The stock has a market cap of $300.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $580.51.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.94% and a net margin of 38.79%. The company’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 10.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Gloria Chen sold 43 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $625.76, for a total transaction of $26,907.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.00, for a total transaction of $2,196,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,013,795. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,364 shares of company stock valued at $9,901,364 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ADBE shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $650.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Adobe from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Adobe from $560.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. increased their price target on Adobe from $523.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Adobe from $605.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $604.84.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

