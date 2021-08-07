Schroder Investment Management Group Boosts Holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) by 60.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 72,269 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,147 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Corteva were worth $3,370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Corteva by 19.7% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 21,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 3,534 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Corteva by 2.9% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 546,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,372,000 after purchasing an additional 15,392 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new stake in Corteva in the first quarter valued at $2,278,000. Centre Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Corteva in the first quarter valued at $3,750,000. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Corteva by 41.3% in the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 601,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,024,000 after purchasing an additional 175,700 shares during the last quarter. 79.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Corteva alerts:

CTVA stock opened at $44.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $32.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.67. Corteva, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.83 and a 12 month high of $49.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.67.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.15. Corteva had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 5.14%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This is a boost from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is 34.67%.

Corteva declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, August 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 4.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CTVA shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Corteva from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Corteva from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Corteva from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Corteva from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Corteva from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Corteva presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.21.

In related news, EVP Rajan Gajaria acquired 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $49.67 per share, with a total value of $129,142.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Samuel R. Eathington acquired 3,290 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $45.57 per share, with a total value of $149,925.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

Featured Story: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA).

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.